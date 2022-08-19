Lake Simcoe drowning victim identified
Police identified a man who died after falling off a seadoo on Lake Simcoe Thursday afternoon in Ramara Township.
Provincial police say 54-year-old Tony Chan of Mississauga drowned in the water near Bonnie Beach.
They say two people were riding the personal watercraft at the time. One person was rescued by members of the public and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say Chan was located by the OPP helicopter submerged in the water. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say both riders weren't wearing life jackets.
The tragic incident prompted a reminder from police. "With capsized vessels and falling overboard the top contributing factors in boating deaths every year, a significant number of lives stand to be saved if boaters, personal watercraft users and paddlers wore a lifejacket or personal floatation device (PFD)."
