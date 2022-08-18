Seadoo rider dies after falling into Lake Simcoe: OPP

One person has died and another was taken to the hospital after police say they fell off a seadoo into Lake Simcoe in Ramara Township.

Orillia OPP said it got a call regarding two people in distress near Bonnie Beach on Thursday afternoon.

"One person was rescued from the water by members of the public," police stated in a release about the deadly incident.

They said the OPP helicopter located the second rider "submerged in the water."

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are not releasing the person's identity until the family can be notified.

Police said neither rider was wearing a life jacket.