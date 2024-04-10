Lake of Bays residents grab your shovels for some free compost

Lake of Bays residents can grab their shovels and containers to fill up with free compost on Earth Day.

The Annual Compost Giveaway will start at 10 a.m. on Mon., April 22, at four municipal locations:

Lake of Bays Community Centre Arena, Baysville, 10 University Street

Dorset Seniors Centre, 5025 Muskoka Road 117

Interlaken old firehall, 2309 Limberlost Road

Dwight Branch Public Library parking lot, 1014 Dwight Beach Road

The compost giveaway is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis and is possible because of participation in the green bin program.

The Township says for best results, mix 40 per cent compost with 60 per cent topsoil.

Compost can be used as mulch, distributed on lawns, mixed into potting soil or garden beds, and worked into crops to improve plant growth and health.