Knives confiscated in routine patrol stop

A routine patrol in Midland turned up an illegal driver and several prohibited knives.

Police were in the area of Lanigan Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they pulled over a vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, police determined the driver was carrying a number of knives, several of which were classified as prohibited weapons.

A 44-year-old man from Penetanguishene was charged with possession of weapons charges, as well as several driving offences, including driving while under suspension, driving without a licence, failure to provide an insurance card and obstructing the licence plate.

A 38-year-old woman passenger from Penetanguishene was charged criminally with the offence of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused were released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 6.