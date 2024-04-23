BARRIE
    Knives confiscated in routine patrol stop

    A routine patrol in Midland turned up an illegal driver and several prohibited knives.

    Police were in the area of Lanigan Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they pulled over a vehicle.

    During the course of the investigation, police determined the driver was carrying a number of knives, several of which were classified as prohibited weapons.

    A 44-year-old man from Penetanguishene was charged with possession of weapons charges, as well as several driving offences, including driving while under suspension, driving without a licence, failure to provide an insurance card and obstructing the licence plate.

    A 38-year-old woman passenger from Penetanguishene was charged criminally with the offence of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    The accused were released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 6.

