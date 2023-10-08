Knife wielding impaired driver charged

A 33-year-old has been charged after a knife-wielding incident in Alliston on Saturday.

According to OPP, officers were called to the parking lot of a local fast-food restaurant in Alliston just after 2:00 a.m. after receiving reports of a possible impaired driver.

When officers arrived, they found the 33-year-old man waving a knife.

The accused from New Tecumseth has been charged with multiple offenses ranging from carrying a concealed prohibited device, to intoxication and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

OPP says no one was injured in the incident, and the accused has been released and will appear in a Bradford court in November.