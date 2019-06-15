

CTV Barrie





A burger shop in Orillia was the only place in Canada where you could get a free limited edition bottle of Heinz Ketchup featuring Ed Sheeran's likeness on Saturday.



It's called Tomato EdChup, and several free bottles were given out on a first come basis at Webers Hamburgers on Highway 11.

There's nothing different about the ketchup inside the container, but it's the tomato with the glasses on the label that is getting all the attention.



"We got a lot of phone calls in the last few days about people wanting to come and get it and driving for hours to come and get it, so it's really neat that we have that opportunity and relationship with Heinz," said Chris McLauchlin.



McLauchlin says he believes Webers was chosen for the promotion because of their loyalty to the brand since opening its doors in 1963.



This year Heinz celebrates 150 years.