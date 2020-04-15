BARRIE -- Truck drivers will be able to enjoy a free coffee at any ONroute across Ontario every Wednesday.

"Truck drivers are playing a critical role as an essential service during COVID-19 and making significant sacrifices to support our supply chain, and we're extremely grateful," says Melanie Teed-Murch, CEO of ONroute.

The initiative, dubbed Keep ON Trucking, will continue until May 13.

ONroute operates 23 rest stops along Highway 401 and 400 and provides 24/7 access to fuel, washrooms, truck parking and food and drink take-out and drive-thru.

"ONroute has implemented a number of precautionary measures to ensure that ONroute remains a clean and safe places for travellers to stop along their journey."