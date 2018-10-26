

CTV Barrie





Six and a half months ago I told you about my breast cancer diagnosis, well, a lot has happened since then, including three surgeries.

But I’m pleased to say I feel great and well enough to be back to work on Monday.

And it will be a pleasure and a privilege to be back in your living rooms again.

I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your overwhelming love and support, encouragement and concern. It meant the world to me and was a huge part of the healing process.

So, until Monday, be well, take care of yourselves.

I’ll see you soon.