Featured
Jayne Pritchard returning after breast cancer battle
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 6:45PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 26, 2018 6:49PM EDT
Six and a half months ago I told you about my breast cancer diagnosis, well, a lot has happened since then, including three surgeries.
But I’m pleased to say I feel great and well enough to be back to work on Monday.
And it will be a pleasure and a privilege to be back in your living rooms again.
I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your overwhelming love and support, encouragement and concern. It meant the world to me and was a huge part of the healing process.
So, until Monday, be well, take care of yourselves.
I’ll see you soon.