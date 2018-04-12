

Jayne Pritchard, CTV Barrie





I’m watching TV from home tonight just like you are, and I will be for a while because I’m dealing with breast cancer. Yeah, it was a shock to me too.

I got the diagnosis Feb. 23. I am that one in seven women who get breast cancer, and never in a million years did I think it would happen to me.

I don’t smoke, I work well, I eat well, I’m not over weight, but cancer doesn’t care about that. So I will be dealing with breast cancer over the next little while. I’m telling you because I want you to think about your own health, your own screening tests.

Ladies is there a mammogram you’re due to have? Have you been putting it off? Men, what about you too? Is there any screening test you need to be having? Please don’t put it off, speak to your doctor about it because early detection is key. The good thing is these tests are free.

I’m feeling very blessed right now. I’m surrounded by an amazing medical team that includes everyone at my family doctor’s office and RVH in Barrie, as well as family members, friends and co-workers

So I’m going to be taking care of myself, and I hope you do too. So please take care and I’ll be seeing you.

Bye for now.