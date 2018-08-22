

Jayne Pritchard, CTV Barrie





To my dear viewers, thank you so much for your messages, notes, letters, gifts, cards and emails! I continue to be deeply touched by your concern, love, support and encouragement!

Some of you are facing your own health challenges. I wish you nothing but the best possible outcome!

Many of you have been asking for another update. I am pleased to say that I am doing very well on a series of alternative treatments. More surgery is planned for September, and when I'm sufficiently healed from that I will be returning to work.

I've enjoyed meeting you out and about in public, and look forward to being back in your living rooms once again!

Thank you again from the bottom of my heart!

Love and best wishes, Jayne