It's National Transit Operator and Worker Appreciation Day on our buses

Today is the day to thank your bus drivers for the work they do.

On National Transit Worker Appreciation Day, Canadians celebrate the important contributions of transit staff and recognize the important role they play in keeping the local economy rolling along.

"It is important to take a moment to recognize the hard-working staff across the region who ensure our local economy keeps moving every day," said Warden Basil Clarke.

"Transit Worker Appreciation Day is an important recognition of the dedicated transit staff who get us to work, appointments, school, and across the region each day," Clarke said.

In 2017, county council approved a five-year, $5-million plan to create a regional transit service.

Since 2018, LINX and LINX Plus have provided more than 800,000 rides for people across Simcoe County.

LINX's six routes include: Penetanguishene/Midland to Barrie, Wasaga Beach to Barrie, Orillia to Barrie, Collingwood to Wasaga Beach, New Tecumseth to Bradford West Gwillimbury and Midland to Orillia.

The accessible routes provide transportation options that ensure residents can travel between communities to medical appointments, to schools, to obtain and retain employment and to special events.

In Barrie, the transit service is operated by MVT Canadian Bus, which employs about 200 staff operating Barrie Transit's 46 conventional buses and 15 specialized buses.

"I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated transit operators and workers who play a pivotal role in seamlessly connecting our community," shared Mayor Nuttall.

"Their commitment to providing reliable and efficient transportation services not only keeps Barrie moving but also enhances the vibrant and interconnected spirit that defines our city."

In 2023, Barrie Transit’s conventional service provided 3.9 million rides and our specialized service completed 40,000 trips. In terms of distance, Barrie transit trips cover more than four million kilometres per year.

Barrie's new transit network will be implemented in two phases, starting this year and is expected to be completed in 2025.