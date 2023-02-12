Innisfil renames community centre honouring fallen police officer

The Town of Innisfil is renaming its community centre to honour the memory of fallen South Simcoe Police Const. Morgan Russell.

Russell, 54, was killed in the line of duty alongside Const. Devon Michael Northrup, 33, in October.

South Innisfil Arena and Community Centre, also known as Lefroy Arena,was renamed in Russell's memory on Sunday afternoon.

Russell's family, members of the South Simcoe Police Service and dignitaries from around the area attended the event.

"We are all still reeling from the tragic loss of two valued members of our police service, and as Const. Russell grew up playing hockey in this arena; it is a fitting legacy to honour him this way," Mayor Lynn Dollin said.

The ceremony is in conjunction with Lefroy Minor Hockey Association's "Fill the Barn" event, acknowledging hockey players aging out of the program.

The event is dedicated to a specific individual each year – this year being Russell.

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is working with the family of Northrup to eventually rename a municipal property in his honour.