Innisfil cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by van

    Police are investigating a collision involving a cyclist and a van in Innisfil early Thursday evening that left one man in life-threatening condition.

    South Simcoe officers responded to reports that a man on a bike had been struck by a vehicle in the area of Mapleview Drive East and the 25th Sideroad around 6:30 p.m.

    The 43-year-old cyclist from Innisfil was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Toronto facility.

    Police say he remains in stable but serious condition.

    The driver of the van was uninjured and remained at the scene.

    Police ask witnesses to contact the authorities.

