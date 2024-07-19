BARRIE
Barrie

    • Orillia man goes 'all in' to win lotto jackpot

    Christopher Mallon, of Orillia, Ont., holds his big cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Ont. (Source: OLG) Christopher Mallon, of Orillia, Ont., holds his big cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Ont. (Source: OLG)
    An Orillia man who works in the automotive industry won more than $120,000 with the lottery.

    Christopher Mallon purchased the Poker Lotto All In ticket at Circle K on Atherley Road in Orillia.

    After 20 years of playing the lottery with OLG, Mallon is celebrating his first big win.

    “I saw the prize amount light up and the lottery terminal freeze. I was looking around, thinking, ‘OMG! I just won!’ I was numb and in shock. Even still, I can’t believe it. I think I’m still in shock,” he said.

    Mallon won $119,838 with his ticket and added another $5,000 with the instant portion of his card, taking home a total of $124,838.

    He shared the news immediately with his wife and daughter.

    Mallon plans to invest and share some of the money with family and friends.

