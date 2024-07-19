Coroner's inquest into CNCC inmate's death yields 22 recommendations

A coroner's inquest into the death of a Central North Correctional Centre (CNCC) inmate concluded Friday with nearly two dozen recommendations from the jury.

Bobby Bristow, 29, also known as Robert Hardy, died in January 2020 at a Midland hospital after becoming ill while in jail with an untreated infection from a self-tattoo.

In an interview with CTV News earlier this month, Bristow's sister, Ashley, called his death preventable. "It didn't need to happen. It was very unnecessary."

The Creemore man's family said he suffered in jail for weeks, pleading for help.

The inquest, which serves to help prevent future deaths in similar circumstances, heard Bristow developed an infection from the tattoo he got while in custody one month before his death.

One nurse at the jail assessed Bristow and testified she requested the night nurse to follow up with the on-call doctor to get Bristow antibiotics. According to records, that request didn't happen the following day.

The inquest jury recommended the Ministry of the Solicitor General, which oversees Ontario's jails, improve nursing, physician and correctional officer staffing levels at the Pentanguishene facility.

The jury also advised better training and education to ensure inmates receive the appropriate health care needed.

It went on to suggest greater accountability and checks and balances in patient care at CNCC, access to electronic medical records, better communication among doctors, nurses, staff and patients, and debriefing sessions to determine what went wrong.

The inquest concluded the Creemore man's death was undetermined.

The presiding officer then thanked Bristow's family for sharing his story.

The Bristow family said the process was difficult and that they have a long road ahead of them in pursuing justice for Bobby.