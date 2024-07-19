BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver seriously injured after tanker rollover

    A tanker truck rolled onto its side along County Road 16 in Waubaushene, Ont., on Fri., July 19, 2024. (Source: Rescue 51 Towing & Recovery/Facebook) A tanker truck rolled onto its side along County Road 16 in Waubaushene, Ont., on Fri., July 19, 2024. (Source: Rescue 51 Towing & Recovery/Facebook)
    Police closed a section of County Road 16 in Severn Township on Friday after a tanker truck collision.

    The truck carrying a hot liquid asphalt mixture rolled over sometime around 7 a.m., trapping the driver.

    Police say the driver was freed and taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and then airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre.

    Heavy rescue tow trucks arrived at the scene to remove the tanker.

    Officials say there was a minor spill into the ditch, but there was no environmental contamination or road damage.

    Police expect the area between Heron Drive and Crane Avenue to remain closed for several hours for the cleanup.

    The cause of the collision is unclear.

    Provincial police are investigating and ask anyone with video surveillance or dash camera footage of the incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

