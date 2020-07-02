BARRIE, ONT. -- An Innisfil man accused of a series of break-ins is facing 20 charges.

Several police units joined forces to execute a search warrant at a house in Innisfil as part of an ongoing investigation into numerous break and enters and thefts.

Police allegedly found stolen lottery cards and over $9,000 cash, among other items.

The 48-year-old accused has been charged with break and enter, disguise with intent, failing to comply with probation and various other offences.