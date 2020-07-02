Advertisement
Innisfil man facing charges in connection with series of break-ins
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 6:46PM EDT
Members of the Nottawasaga Street Crime Unit of the OPP display evidence allegedly seized during a search warrant at an Innisfil residence on Tues., June 30, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- An Innisfil man accused of a series of break-ins is facing 20 charges.
Several police units joined forces to execute a search warrant at a house in Innisfil as part of an ongoing investigation into numerous break and enters and thefts.
Police allegedly found stolen lottery cards and over $9,000 cash, among other items.
The 48-year-old accused has been charged with break and enter, disguise with intent, failing to comply with probation and various other offences.