Innisfil hosts virtual public meeting about short-term rentals

Innisfil will host a virtual public meeting Wednesday night regarding short-term accommodations in town.

The Town is developing policies and regulations to oversee short-term accommodations.

In June of last year, an online survey asked the community about their thoughts on short-term rentals.

Town council directed staff to consider zoning provisions, develop a licensing by-law, and implement a four percent Municipal Accommodation Tax.

Short-term accommodations are defined as residential dwellings that are rented to others on a temporary basis, typically less than 28 nights.

The virtual meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the Town's YouTube page.