Innisfil hosts virtual public meeting about short-term rentals
Innisfil will host a virtual public meeting Wednesday night regarding short-term accommodations in town.
The Town is developing policies and regulations to oversee short-term accommodations.
In June of last year, an online survey asked the community about their thoughts on short-term rentals.
Town council directed staff to consider zoning provisions, develop a licensing by-law, and implement a four percent Municipal Accommodation Tax.
Short-term accommodations are defined as residential dwellings that are rented to others on a temporary basis, typically less than 28 nights.
The virtual meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the Town's YouTube page.
