Innisfil hosts flag-raising ceremony in celebration of Pride month

Innisfil is kicking off Pride month by raising the Pride flag Friday afternoon.

In 2021, the town bolstered its support for Pride heritage by installing the Pride crosswalk to honour and welcome people in the community.

“This a great step forward in recognizing the Town’s focus on diversity, equity and inclusion and will clearly demonstrate all people are welcome,” Mayor Lynn Dollin said.

The flag will hang at Town Hall all year round beginning June 2.