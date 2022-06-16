Innisfil Beach Park has live music Tuesdays

Music in the Park has a nice ring to it, and so do its players.

Both solo artists and bands will perform at Innisfil Beach Park, a short distance away from the park's entrance beginning June 21.

The Music in the Park musicians will perform every Tuesday throughout the summer.

"Innisfil is home to many talented musicians and we're thrilled to offer free performances for everyone to enjoy," said Mayor Lynn Dollin.

"Music in the Park sets the stage for community members to enjoy the outdoors, connect with neighbours and groove to some great music during their next visit to Innisfil Beach Park," she said.

Solo musicians and bands scheduled to play at Innisfil Beach Park each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m (subject to weather conditions) are:

June 21 – Camden

June 28 – Patty McLaughlin & Friends

July 5 – Alyssa Tess

July 12 – Kasey Kohring

July 19 – The Fitzees

July 26 – Sean Derraugh' A Thing for the Swing'

Aug. 2 - Cassandra Amanyangole

Aug. 9 - Kasey Kohring

Aug. 16 – Jules

Aug. 23 - Patty McLaughlin & Friends

Aug. 30 - Sean Derraugh' A Thing for the Swing'

Sept. 6 - Jules

Sept. 13 - Alyssa Tess

Sept. 20 - Cassandra Amanyangole

Sept. 27 - The Fitzees

In addition to Music in the Park performances, the town is partnering with local musician Patty McLaughlin for drop-in music circles at the park's Lakeside Pavilion on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

The weekly acoustic event is open to participants of every skill level.

"The music circle is for anyone who plays, sings or likes to listen to music," says Patty McLaughlin. "Whether you're bringing your guitar, ukulele, shakers and drums, voice or ears, we hope to see you there!"

Parking at Innisfil Beach Park is free with a valid resident parking pass and paid parking for visitors.