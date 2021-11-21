Innisfil and Bradford councillors competing in Movember fundraiser

BARRIE, ONT. -

One town councillor in Innisfil is challenging a counterpart in Bradford West Gwillimbury for who can bring in the most funds for Movember.

Kenneth Fowler serves as the Ward 5 councillor for the town of Innisfil. He's hoping to bring in $2,000 as part of his annual fundraising for Movember and is challenging Bradford West Gwillimbury councillor Peter Ferragine to raise more.

"It's just the idea that this is all for a good cause," says Fowler. "Ultimately, no matter whether councillor Ferragine or I come ahead, it's the charities that win, and that's the primary goal right now."

Fowler plans to donate his funds towards RVH for a new, high-tech ultrasound unit for prostate cancer diagnosis. It's a very close cause to his heart, losing his father to a four-year battle from cancer more than 20 years ago.

"I see the toll it takes on a person and a family, and early detection is the key," says Fowler. "If we can keep our fathers, uncles, father figures, positive role models in our lives, it's something that's truly important. Having a child grow up without a father is something no one should ever endure."

The loser will have to sport the opponent's town t-shirt.

If you'd like to donate to Fowler's campaign, click here.