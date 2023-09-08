Indigenous-led digital businesses receive $1.6M government boost to create jobs and support future growth

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, makes an announcement at Georgian College in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Sept. 8, 2023. (CTV News/Christian D'Avino) The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, makes an announcement at Georgian College in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Sept. 8, 2023. (CTV News/Christian D'Avino)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News