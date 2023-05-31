Inaugural Soldiers' Ride aims to support patients in Orillia

People in north Simcoe and Muskoka will be biking this weekend to raise funds for a local hospital.

Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation is holding its first-ever Soldiers' Ride event at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Money raised will support patient care at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia.

The event starts at Quayle's Brewery and will take participants around Muskoka and Oro-Medonte.

Bikers can choose to take part in the 50 or 100-kilometre route.

"We are so excited because cycling means a lot to this community. There are a lot of people who cycle," said Heather Price-Jones, Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation's communications officer.

"We have such beautiful scenery in our area, so we're excited to get people on board to support our hospital."

The goal at this year's event is to raise $25,000.