Impaired driver on Hwy 12 had open bottle and cannabis in vehicle, OPP says

Officers responded to "multiple driving complaints" about a vehicle on Highway 12 in Ramara Township over the weekend and arrested a Scarborough man accused of being impaired.

Provincial police say the calls came in Saturday night about a vehicle leaving Orillia and travelling along Highway 12.

"Officers quickly located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop," OPP states.

Police say officers noticed cannabis and an open bottle of alcohol "accessible to the driver in the vehicle."

They charged the 35-year-old man with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, and driving a vehicle with liquor and cannabis readily available.

Due to the nature of the charges, his vehicle was impounded for seven days, and driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.

The Scarborough man was released from custody with a court date scheduled for next month.