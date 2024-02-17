BARRIE
    • Ice fishing derby returns to Ramara Township

    An ice fishing derby returned to the community of Brechin on Saturday, where dozens of people participated in the fishing competition.

    Over 130 people of all ages attended the one-day event organized by the Brechin Lions Club, which allows participants to catch their fish on Lake Simcoe, which are then weighed and scored for points.

    "We have families and people of all ages attending; it is a way for the Brechin Lion’s Club and community to give back to the community," said Derrick Patrick, Organizer of the ice fishing derby.

    The event was held in collaboration with Brehin Point Ice Hut Rentals, allowing participants to bring their own ice hut or rent one upon arrival, and while weather conditions have been above seasonal for most of February, Patrick says conditions on the ice were still safe for fishing.

    "It is important to note that we are fishing on solid ice, and while it has been mild, Saturday's conditions were ideal and have still made it possible for all of us to enjoy the ice fishing season," said Patrick.

    The event began at 7 a.m. with up to $5000 in cash and prizes expected to be distributed by the end of the night.

