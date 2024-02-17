Ice fishing derby returns to Ramara Township
An ice fishing derby returned to the community of Brechin on Saturday, where dozens of people participated in the fishing competition.
Over 130 people of all ages attended the one-day event organized by the Brechin Lions Club, which allows participants to catch their fish on Lake Simcoe, which are then weighed and scored for points.
"We have families and people of all ages attending; it is a way for the Brechin Lion’s Club and community to give back to the community," said Derrick Patrick, Organizer of the ice fishing derby.
The event was held in collaboration with Brehin Point Ice Hut Rentals, allowing participants to bring their own ice hut or rent one upon arrival, and while weather conditions have been above seasonal for most of February, Patrick says conditions on the ice were still safe for fishing.
"It is important to note that we are fishing on solid ice, and while it has been mild, Saturday's conditions were ideal and have still made it possible for all of us to enjoy the ice fishing season," said Patrick.
The event began at 7 a.m. with up to $5000 in cash and prizes expected to be distributed by the end of the night.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Aid package approval delay 'having an impact,' but ambassador insists U.S. funds will get to Ukraine
The standstill in the U.S. Congress preventing a US$95.3-billion aid package from being approved is 'having an impact,' but American Ambassador to Canada David Cohen insists the aid will get to Ukraine.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
Trump's legal debts top a half-billion dollars. Will he have to pay?
Donald Trump's legal debts might now exceed a half-billion dollars. Here's what we know about what Trump owes, whether he'll have to pay up, and what comes next.
Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
Sault College president ‘shocked’ by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
Netanyahu halted Gaza truce talks over 'delusional' Hamas demands
Israel has sent negotiators for truce talks in Cairo as requested by U.S. President Joe Biden but they did not go back for further talks because Hamas' demands were "delusional," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.
Guelph, Ont. man unknowingly buys stolen vehicle, loses almost $12K
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
INVESTIGATION W5 visits Panama as protests rage against Canadian-owned mine
W5 visited Panama as mass protests raged against a Canadian-owned mine that has now been ordered closed.
The head of the UN's lead agency helping Palestinians accuses Israel of seeking to destroy it
The head of the main United Nations agency supporting people in Gaza alleged that Israel is intent on "destroying" the organization along with the idea that Palestinians are refugees and have a right to return home one day.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
First hybrid operating room going to Saint John, not Fredericton, according to physician advocacy group
Fredericton-area physicians advocating for a hybrid surgical suite at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital say the suite is destined for Saint John instead.
-
Juno excitement ramps up with sign unveiling
The 2024 Juno Awards organizing committee has partnered with the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission to put up a massive sign to kick off early Juno celebrations.
-
Avid golfers stay sharp using simulators
With all of the snow in the Maritimes, it may be hard to believe, but many golfers are still staying active during this difficult winter.
Montreal
-
Fatal shooting victim in Little Italy was brother of reputed gang leader
The victim of the midnight shooting in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood on Saturday was the brother of reputed gang leader Jean-Philippe Célestin, a source confirmed to CTV News.
-
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he conceived through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
-
Fake lawyers scamming immigrants, Bar of Montreal warns
The organization representing lawyers in Montreal is warning newcomers to the city to watch out for fake immigration lawyers after a spike in complaints.
Ottawa
-
Freedom Convoy: Which Charter rights did the Emergencies Act breach?
Freedom Convoy supporters are celebrating a recent federal court ruling that found that the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated some of the protesters' Charter rights. However, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that some Charter rights were not infringed upon.
-
Update on Rideau Canal Skateway expected this evening
The National Capital Commission is asking skaters to stay tuned for an update on ice conditions on the Rideau Canal Skateway.
-
What's happening in Ottawa on Family Day weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec on Family Day weekend.
Toronto
-
Recently listed revamped church loft a ‘crown jewel of Toronto condos’
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
-
'A huge, huge issue': Growing number of e-bikes on GO trains sparking safety concerns
An influx of e-bikes on GO trains has some GTA commuters concerned about whether the province’s transit agency is doing enough to keep riders safe.
Kitchener
-
Unions want Conestoga College's president to step down over derogatory comments
Conestoga College's president is facing criticism for derogatory comments he made about another college president. Now two of the school's unions are suggesting that John Tibbits should step down.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Cambridge Friday morning has died from their injuries.
-
One person taken to hospital after fire in Kitchener
Emergency services were called to the Joseph Street and David Street area just before noon.
London
-
Alleged stabbing sends victim to hospital with 'serious' injuries, St. Thomas police say
The area where the altercation took place was secured by police early Saturday as police investigated the scene but has since reopened.
-
Kathryn Shailer named Ontario NDP candidate ahead of Lambton–Kent–Middlesex byelection
The upcoming Lambton–Kent–Middlesex byelection will fill the vacancy left by former MPP Monte McNaughton.
-
Fireworks to light up sky at Southwold Winterfest
The snow and cold temperatures have returned just in time for Winterfest at the Southwold Keystone Complex Saturday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
-
Sault College president ‘shocked’ by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
-
Beaver Lake Winter Carnival opens with dedication to local councillor
It was a moving night Friday, as the organizers behind the Beaver Lake Winter Carnival held a moment of silence at the opening of their annual event for popular politician Michael Vagnini. Vagnini was found Wednesday after more than two weeks of searching.
Windsor
-
42-year-old woman arrested after police seize weapon and drugs
A 42-year-old woman has been arrested after police seized thousands of dollars worth of illicit drugs, along with a weapon, from a home in Windsor's Remington Park neighbourhood.
-
Alerts for minor flooding, gale, freezing spray issued for Lake Erie in Chatham-Kent
Canada's weather authority is warning of freezing spray and high winds around the western coast of Lake Erie — and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) is alerting residents along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent that these conditions could result in minor flooding.
-
Amherstburg to Vegas: Acro-performer backs Usher at Super Bowl halftime show
Amherstburg's James Heugh has travelled peaks and valleys to find his footing in the world of acro performance — and it led him to one of the biggest stages in sport last weekend.
Calgary
-
Chinook Blast kicks off final weekend with Block Heater providing skating soundtrack at Olympic Plaza
Singer-songwriter Matthew Swann serenaded a crowd of hundreds of ice skaters Friday night at Olympic Plaza.
-
Fishtival offers activities, fish-feeding, theatre
It might be a little early in the year to hang a ‘Gone Fishin’ sign on your door, but a few Calgary families are getting ready for fishing season by heading to a Fishtival Saturday.
-
Garage of Thorncliffe home destroyed in fire
The garage of a home in the northwest Calgary community of Thorncliffe was destroyed in a fire on Friday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 50-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
-
Long-time tenant of Saskatoon arena concerned about proposed Sutherland homeless shelter
Skate Saskatoon is concerned about a homeless shelter opening near ACT Arena.
Edmonton
-
Einarson opens defence of Canadian curling title with a win, but minus lead Harris
Kerri Einarson opened her bid for a record fifth straight Canadian women's curling championship with a victory, but minus lead Briane Harris whose absence went unexplained.
-
NDP 'combat misinformation' as legal experts say Smith's gender policies violate charter rights
The UCP is facing a new wave of criticism over proposed gender-based policies by the official oppositions and legal experts in Alberta.
-
Union accuses Alberta government of being unprepared for 2024 wildfire season
Alberta's largest union is raising the alarm over wildfire staffing levels in the province, saying the Alberta government is putting people in danger for the upcoming wildfire season by failing to hire and retain enough staff.
Vancouver
-
Medical emergency sends BC Ferries vessel back to dock, delays long-weekend sailings
Some long weekend travellers between Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo saw major delays Saturday morning, after a medical emergency forced a BC Ferries vessel to return to dock in Horseshoe Bay.
-
Prescription drug seized during investigation into dead body found outside Campbell River, RCMP say
Mounties in Campbell River say an investigation that began when a body was found in a remote area outside of town has resulted in a seizure of drugs and weapons.
-
B.C. Prosecution Service updates hate crime definitions, includes 'hate propaganda'
The British Columbia Prosecution Service has revised its hate crimes policy, expanding definitions and guidance related to hate-motivated offences.