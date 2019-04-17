Featured
Ice damages docks along Lake Simcoe
Strong winds brought large chunks of ice crashing into the south shore along Lake Simcoe, west of Sutton. Damage from the ice can be seen on Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019. (York Regional Police Marine Unit)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 4:23PM EDT
Docks along Lake Simcoe are just some of the casualties of massive ice blocks pushing into shore causing substantial damage.
York Regional Police Marine Unit’s Tom Saito says some areas have 15 to 20 feet of ice being thrust forward by high winds.
Police are warning people to use caution as conditions will continue to change dramatically.