Hwy 400 crash involving 9 vehicles sends 2 to hospital

Two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries following a nine-vehicle crash on Highway 400 Tuesday night.

It happened at King Road sometime before 11 p.m. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) blamed an “unexpected weather event” in a post made on Twitter.

9 vehicles involved in collisions, 2 people were sent to hospital with minor injuries. An unexpected weather event on #Hwy400/King Rd this evening. The weather event is done and melted away. #DriveSafe #AuroraOPP pic.twitter.com/bhiJaRD4n0 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 26, 2023

OPP said the weather cleared up shortly after the crash, improving road conditions.