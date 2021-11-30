Huntsville school bus driver charged with being drug impaired

Barrie, Ont. -

Provincial police arrested a bus driver accused of being high on Tuesday morning in Huntsville.

According to the OPP, the bus driver had just dropped off students at Huntsville High School and was in the parking lot when police received a concerned call that he appeared impaired.

Officers say they detected the smell of cannabis and noticed other signs of impairment while speaking with the 66-year-old bus driver.

The Huntsville man was taken into custody and charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Police later released the accused from custody.

He has a scheduled court appearance in January.