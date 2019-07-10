A major multi-million-dollar construction project in Huntsville is set to begin.

"The water and sewer and storm sewer pipes are all being dug up and replaced. They are all very, very old and they all need to be replaced," Mayor Scott Aitchison says.

Construction on King William Street will begin this month with the road work being split into six different phases. Residents can expect delays for some time as the work is expected to take two years to complete.

It's estimated that roughly 12,000 vehicles drive along the busy street every day, with even more during the summer months.

Detours will be in place, but the town says there will be one rotating lane left open during construction.

The first phase of road work will run from the bridge to Chaffey Street. The work will pick up again after Labour Day from Chaffey Street to Cann Street with even more coming in the spring.

The mayor says once this is complete, there will be more to come. "Once they are done this phase in 2020, they'll start on the Main Street from the bridge up down through the core of the town, so it'll be done in 2021."