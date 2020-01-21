Huntsville OPP officer charged with impaired driving
Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:56PM EST
BARRIE -- A 15-year member of the Huntsville OPP detachment was charged with impaired driving on Monday.
Provincial police stopped the officer around 4 p.m. on Novar Road in Perry Township.
Police say the 50-year-old OPP officer failed a roadside test and was taken to the police station for further testing.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charge later next month.