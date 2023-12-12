BARRIE
Barrie

    • Huntsville hospital suspends visits to South Wing unit due to COVID-19 outbreak

    A hospital is shown in this file image. A hospital is shown in this file image.

    Visiting the South Wing inpatient unit at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) has been suspended.

    A unit-specific COVID-19 outbreak was declared in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Monday.

    "For safety reasons, visiting restrictions are in place until further notice for South Wing at the Huntsville site," said Cheryl Harrison, president and CEO. "We appreciate the community's patience and understanding during this outbreak as we try to keep everyone safe. Exceptions will be made for essential caregivers and other special circumstances."

    Testing of patients and staff continues to occur as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit the spread of COVID-19.

