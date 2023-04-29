Hundreds participate in first-ever Autism Speaks walk in Barrie

Hundreds of people took over the Barrie waterfront on Saturday, supporting Autism awareness.

The Barrie Autism Speaks walk began at 10:00 am on Lakeshore Drive, where those taking part then made their way down the downtown core.

The first-time event brought together members from dozens of local organizations, including the Innisfil snow dogs hockey team.

"We are here to support kids with intellectual disabilities, so kids have a place to feel welcomed and can play hockey," said Ed Hunter, Innisfil Snowdogs president.

Organizers said hundreds of people attended the one-hour event, with all the funds raised towards Autism Speaks Canada.