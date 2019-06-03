

If you have a security camera at your home or business, York Regional Police say you could potentially help to solve investigations.

A new security camera registry launched by police gives home and business owners a chance to point officers in the right direction following a major incident in the area.

“With this program we’ll know where that video surveillance might exist, and we can go directly to those houses, knock on those doors first, and get video surveillance from there,” explains York Regional Police Constable Andy Pattenden.

Police say that with every investigation, seconds count. Officers canvass neighbourhoods and areas for surveillance cameras that may have captured images. They say that by registering your security camera, you could save officers valuable time.

Police say the voluntary registry does not allow officers to monitor cameras; instead, it merely provides a database for police of where security cameras are located. The home or business owner must still grant permission to view the footage.

Police say this service will help to make neighbourhoods safer.

“Community members must be active partners alongside their police service to ensure York Region remains the safest place in Canada to live, work and play,” said ISCAC Chair Dr. Aubrey Zidenberg.

To register your security camera with York Regional Police, click here.