Barrie

    • Hospital issues alert on extended wait times as patient volumes surge

    Stevenson Memorial Hospital is experiencing high patient volumes, prompting officials to inform those requiring medical attention to be prepared for a long wait.

    A post on the Alliston hospital's Facebook page asked residents to assess their urgency before heading to the emergency department.

    Residents are encouraged to seek care from their primary physician, walk-in clinics, virtual care, such as Rocket Doctor or MD Connected, or to call Health 811 to speak to a registered nurse for free.

    The post explained medical emergencies include broken bones, seizures, a mental health crisis, chest pain or tightness, severe vomiting or diarrhea, severe headache and dizziness, and/or difficulty breathing.

    EXPANSION PLANS

    Last week, the hospital marked the start of its long-awaited expansion with the demolition of the former Mary McGill building, which will make room for an additional 152,000 square feet of hospital space.

    The hospital's president and CEO said the expansion was urgently needed to meet the growing demand in the community.

    "We're seeing over 40,000 patients to a building that was designed to serve 7,000," Jody Levac stated.

    The hospital expansion would triple the facility in size and parking, and increase inpatient bed capacity by 20 per cent.

    Officials hope the expansion work will begin in 2025.

