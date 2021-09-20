Hoppy companions at the OSPCA looking for forever homes
The OSPCA is hosting Rabbit Adoption Week to find forever homes for 50 furry friends.
The rabbits are currently being cared for at the OSPCA and in foster homes across the province.
Many of the rabbits are litter trained, and some have been taught tricks or how to navigate obstacle courses.
The adoption fee is $130 and includes spaying or neutering.
If you're interested at adopting one of these furry friends, visit the OSPCA's website.
Conservatives make inroads in Atlantic Canada, but Liberal fortress remains strong
Voters in Atlantic Canada loosened Justin Trudeau's grip on the region Monday by delivering a handful of new seats to the Conservatives, signalling a mild rebuke of the Liberal leader's decision to call an election during the pandemic's fourth wave.
-
New Brunswick to reinstate mandatory mask policy; reports 199 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in New Brunswick are reinstating a mandatory mask policy in the province, as they report 199 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including a single-day record 75 new cases on Sunday.
Status quo rules the day in Quebec, with Liberals unscathed but denied growth
Quebecers helped keep Justin Trudeau's Liberals to the status quo, and minority status, by awarding them many of the same seats they won in 2019 and none of the growth they coveted.
-
Nine people, including five-year-old child, hit by car in lineup outside Montreal polling station
The collision happened at the voting station at the Sunshine Academy at 65 Sunshine St.
Ottawa Votes: Liberals win seven seats in Ottawa, Conservatives win one seat
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the election results in Ottawa in the 44th general election.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 21, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Sept. 21
RESULTS | Latest federal election results in Ontario
Election results in Canada continue to come in after a 36-day campaign came to an end.
Full list of federal election winners in Toronto area
The Greater Toronto Area remained a Liberal stronghold Monday night.
-
LIVE RESULTS | Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area as they come in
Follow along with the latest federal election results for Waterloo Region.
Kitchener Centre results: Mike Morrice wins riding for Green Party
Mike Morrice with the Green Party has been declared the winner of Kitchener Centre by CTV News’ Decision Desk.
-
Waterloo results: Liberal Bardish Chagger declared winner
Liberal incumbent Bardish Chagger has been declared the winner of the Waterloo riding by CTV News’ Decision Desk.
Another close race for Windsor-Tecumseh
It’s another nail-biter for Windsor-Tecumseh with the Liberals and NDP neck and neck once again.
-
Pupatello gracious in defeat in Windsor-West riding
Liberal candidate Sandra Pupatello says she’s proud of the campaign she ran against four other candidates, including long-time incumbent Brian Masse for the New Democrats.
London-area federal election results 2021
A 36-day federal election campaign has come to an end as Canadians cast their ballots to determine who will form the next government.
-
Anyone in line when polls close will be able to vote, Elections Canada says
With long lines reported at polling stations across the country, Elections Canada is reminding Canadians that anyone in line when polls closed will be able to vote.
Still some razor-close races in northern Ontario as election night winds down
Five of the seven northern Ontario ridings covered by CTV Northern Ontario have been called as of midnight, but two other contests are up in the air.
-
Complete federal election coverage from northern Ontario
The CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca team is ready to bring you all of the federal election news from the region.
INTERACTIVE: Manitoba's federal election results as they happen
Canadians are heading to the polls today for the 44th general election.
-
One Manitoba riding remains unclaimed, winner likely not known for days: political scientist
The riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley is too close to call as Monday turned into Tuesday.
Federal election 2021: Chahal lone Liberal elected in Calgary
Canadians headed to the polls on Monday to elect the next leader of the federal government.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations hit record high, 4.6K new weekend cases
Alberta also recorded 22 more deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend.
Federal election 2021: Results for all 34 Alberta ridings, 2 races too close to call
The large majority of Alberta's 34 ridings have gone Conservative blue Monday night even as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
-
Liberal Boissonnault leads Conservative Cumming by double-digit votes in Edmonton Centre
Edmonton Centre was not decided on election night as the race between two familiar opponents remained too close to call, according to CTV News projections.
-
NDP's Desjarlais leads Conservative Diotte in narrow Edmonton-Griesbach battle
New Democrat candidate Blake Desjarlais has a narrow lead over incumbent Kerry Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach late Monday night, but the race remains too close to call according to CTV News projections.
Election 2021: Here's how the parties fared in B.C.
Results in B.C. will go a long way toward determining the size of the Liberals' minority government caucus.
-
Election 2021: These 3 B.C. ridings are still too close to call
Most ridings in British Columbia had a winner within three hours of polls closing in the 44th Canadian federal election Monday night, but four were still too close to call as of 11 p.m.