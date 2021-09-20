Hoppy companions at the OSPCA looking for forever homes

BARRIE, ONT. -

The OSPCA is hosting Rabbit Adoption Week to find forever homes for 50 furry friends.

The rabbits are currently being cared for at the OSPCA and in foster homes across the province.

Many of the rabbits are litter trained, and some have been taught tricks or how to navigate obstacle courses.

The adoption fee is $130 and includes spaying or neutering.

If you're interested at adopting one of these furry friends, visit the OSPCA's website.