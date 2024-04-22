BARRIE
Barrie

    • Honda Ontario EV plant to be built near Alliston: sources

    Production line at Honda Canada in Alliston, Ont. (Christian D'Avino/CTV News). Production line at Honda Canada in Alliston, Ont. (Christian D'Avino/CTV News).
    According to reports from the Canadian Press, Honda Canada is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant near its manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ont.

    The Canadian Press says the federal and Ontario governments will make an announcement this week, an announcement that Ontario Premier Doug Ford alluded to Monday morning at the First Nations Major Projects Coalition conference in Toronto.

    "This week, we landed a new deal," the Premier said. "It'll be the largest deal in Canadian history; it'll be double the size of Volkswagen."

    That EV battery plant is set to be built in St. Thomas, Ont., in addition to a Stellantis LG plant in Windsor.

    Earlier this year, multiple media reports indicated that Honda would be looking to build a new plant in Canada to expand its outreach across North America.

    The Federal government's budget promised a 10 percent investment tax credit that would apply to the cost of buildings used in the EV supply chain as an incentive to attract more automotive partners to the country.

    In March 2022, the Premier and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended an announcement in Alliston where the Japanese Automaker launched hybrid production at its facility, with $131.6 million in assistance from both levels of government.

