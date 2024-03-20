Homeowner catches break-in on home surveillance camera

Three would-be thieves were busted by technology.

Two men and a woman broke into a home on Jewel Bridge Road in South Grey Bruce Peninsula on Monday afternoon.

The homeowner watched on his security camera as the trio broke into his house and immediately called the police.

Officers arrived and found the three suspects on the property.

A 49-year-old Meaford woman and 49-year-old Meaford man were charged with break, enter and commit an indictable offence.

A 37-year-old Alliston man was hit with those charges, as well as possessing methamphetamine and failing to comply with a probation order.