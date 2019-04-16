

The homeowner of a house destroyed by fire on Tuesday says he was burning debris in his backyard when sparks ignited the ground and overtook the house.

According to the fire department, the homeowner tried in vain for about 20 minutes to get the fire under control before calling 9-1-1.

“Aside from the issue that outside burning is prohibited during the daytime in Gravenhurst, this is a dramatic example of what can happen, especially in the spring with home clean-up activities,” said Fire Chief Larry Brassard. “A small, unnoticed spark can easily ignite pine needles or dried leaves around a home or cottage, or that may have sat over the winter in eaves trough.”

By the time firefighters arrived at the home on Bagley Road in South Gravenhurst, the structure was consumed by the blaze, and a nearby house was also in jeopardy.

Crews managed to save the neighbouring home from fire, but the original house was destroyed.

No one was injured in the fire.

Damage is estimated at $400,000.