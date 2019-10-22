York Regional Police are investigating a brazen home invasion that happened on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the homeowner was held up at gunpoint as three masked suspects searched through the residence before leaving in a vehicle.

Police were alerted to the break-in by a concerned citizen who they say witnessed the suspects forcibly entering the home on Lois Drive in the Rutherford Road and Vaughan Mills Road area.

According to police, the victim was not physically injured.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.