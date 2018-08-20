A history-making public barn-raising is attracting volunteers from all over North America.

In 2016 the 112-year-old barn at Clearview Farms was destroyed by fire and needed to be replaced.

There are more than one-hundred volunteerson site with the same goal.

“We’re celebrating the past and celebrating the future all at one time,” says Annabel Slaight with the Clearview Barn Project.

Timber Framer Dick Schmidt traveled almost 2,500km from Wyoming to be a part of the massive project.

"The hand tools that we use certainly date back to colonial times," says Schmidt. He says he made the long journey to be a part of the project because the relationships built on a project site like this one "makes your heart sing. It's very satisfying."

The new community barn will include a learning kitchen and native art.

“Upstairs will be a multi-purpose space for performance, for learning, for weddings,” says Slaight. “This is a very special place being built.”

The timbers will start being put in place on Thursday, and they hope to be finished by Saturday for the Clearwater Barn Festival.