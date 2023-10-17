Historic Muskoka steamship inspections underway, temporarily closing large locks

Over the next month, the Muskoka Steamships will be inspected at the Port Carling docks, temporarily closing the large locks.

The Muskoka Steamships Association said these inspections happen every five years.

"They give us the opportunity to look at everything under the waterline. So, we pull the shafts and pull the props off and drop the rudder. We pressure wash the hull, do any repairs necessary, and check bearings. We have Transport Canada inspect everything, and then we put everything back together again," said John Miller, Muskoka Steamships Association president.

The ships arrived last week, and staff have been busy de-watering the locks, with each inspection taking roughly two weeks.

"We have to build walls on each side of the lock, and then we have to pump all the water out, and then we have to hope that the logs and walls are watertight. So, what happens is the Segwun is in the water right now, the work is happening over the next week and a half, and then we switch out the ships, and we do Wenonah," said Miller.

The District of Muskoka allowed the association to use this facility.

"We recognize that this is an important piece of infrastructure for the community and businesses, so if we can help them out, that's where the District comes in. Steamships like this, there's a lot of heritage associated with these. A lot of tourists come up and enjoy the fall colours each year, and then there's a lot of tours that happen throughout the summer," said Mark Misko with the District of Muskoka.

Following the inspections, the ships will make their way back to Gravenhurst.