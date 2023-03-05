Hint of spring around the corner at Barrie Spring Garden and Home Show

Simcoe County residents got a little taste of spring this weekend at the return of an annual season expo.

The Barrie Spring Garden and Home Show took over the Bradford Greenhouses, featuring exhibitors from home renovation to landscape.

"It's a great idea for avid gardeners to get out because it gives them a great place to get ideas for their landscape this year," said Marissa Nazaruk, an organizer with the Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery.

Nazaruk said admission fee proceeds also went towards helping Bradford Greenhouses charitable foundation, Roots for Youth. The charity aims to help teens struggling to reach post-secondary education due to family loss or financial challenges.

The Barrie Spring Garden and Home Show is the largest show like it in Simcoe County.