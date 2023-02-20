Here's what's happening across Barrie for Family Day

There are a number of special events happening across the City of Barrie for Family Day on Monday.

What's Happening

"Family Day: Celebration of Diversity" at Shak's World Community Centre (59 Maple Avenue, Barrie) from 12 to 3:30 p.m. as part of Black History Month. This free event features a creative painting and embroidery project, followed by musical entertainment. Details are available online.

"Family Day Winter Adventure" at Barrie Community Sports Complex (2100 Nursery Road, Midhurst) until 2 p.m. Join the City of Barrie for horse-drawn sleigh rides, skating on an outdoor rink, snowshoeing, broomball, kicksledding, and axe throwing (ages 10+). Plus, bring your own sled to go tobogganing. Then warm up by the bonfire and try your hand at a craft.

"Nature in Winter: Pop-Up at Sunnidale Park": From 1 to 4 p.m. learn about our environment in winter, with a self-guided tour with QR-coded videos and information presented by the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority. The QR codes will be posted around the playground area toward the feeder. You may also participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count at the feeder station. Look for instructions on-site on how to get involved. The feeder will be located on the edge of the forest on the path directly behind the Dorian Parker Centre.

Barrie's recreation/community centres have a drop-in schedule for activities, including public skates and swimming throughout the day, available on the city's website.

What's Open and Closed

Downtown parking is free on statutory holiday on streets and in lots. Waterfront parking is still enforced.

There is no garbage, organics or recycling collection on Family Day in Barrie. Collection during the week of this holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week.

Barrie transit is operating on a Sunday service schedule.

City Hall is closed.