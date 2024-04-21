Here's how Barrie residents are making a difference this weekend ahead of Earth Day

BARRIE
    Garbage bags are filled at the Ardagh Bluffs from residents cleaning up the park on April 21, 2024 (David Sullivan/CTV News). Garbage bags are filled at the Ardagh Bluffs from residents cleaning up the park on April 21, 2024 (David Sullivan/CTV News).
    Barrie residents are taking their Spring cleanup to the outdoors this weekend as they move to help clean their neighbourhoods.

    The City of Barrie has been holding its Spring into Clean event this weekend, leading up to this year's annual Earth Day on Monday.

    This week, Mayor Alex Nuttall kicked off the event with a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.

    Mayor Alex Nuttall marks the Spring into Clean event with a flag raising this week (Alex Nuttall/Facebook).

    Residents were encouraged to clean up and promote environmental awareness and social responsibility before the event.

    The City reported that 6.47 tonnes of litter were collected last year by an estimated 17,000 participants. 

