Here are the new mayors elected in municipalities across the region

Alex Nuttall was elected as mayor of Barrie, and long-time Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes was unseated as the votes came on Monday night.

BARRIE

Alex Nuttall took the win over long-time city councillor Barry Ward by 777 votes.

The new mayor-elect will take over for outgoing Mayor Jeff Lehman, who announced he was stepping away from municipal politics after 12 years in the city's top job.

"In Alex Nuttall, Barrie has an experienced mayor, somebody who has experience at other levels of government, good relationships, certainly with the provincial government, which will help him in this role," Lehman said of Nuttall's win.

Voter turnout in Barrie was 30.54 per cent.

ORO-MEDONTE

With significant voter support, Randy Greenlaw took the reins from long-time Mayor Harry Hughes who held the post for the last 16 years.

Greenlaw, who served one term as councillor, doubled Hughes' 2,380 votes with 4,793.

Hughes served four consecutive terms as mayor.

ORILLIA

Outgoing Mayor Steve Clarke will pass the torch to mayor-elect Don McIsaac.

"He's got a long and storied family history in Orillia. His mom and father were both mayors in Orillia, and so he's a real thoroughbred," Clarke noted of McIsaac.

"The one thing that continues to astound me is the low voter turnout," the outgoing mayor said.

A total of 8,570 ballots were cast and voter turnout was 36.17 per cent.

NEW TECUMSETH

It was a tight race in New Tecumseth, as deputy mayor Richard Norcross was elected with 39.79 per cent voter support, ahead of Donna Jebb with 36.83 per cent.

Long-time Mayor Rick Milne chose not to seek another term.

Voter turnout in New Tecumseth was 34.32 per cent.

WASAGA BEACH

After one term in office, incumbent Nina Bifolchi was defeated by former mayor Brian Smith with 38.5% of the votes in Monday's election.

Smith served as the town's mayor from 2014 to 2018 when Bifolchi unseated him.

The current mayor received 25.23 per cent of the vote, and Giorgio Mammoliti received 20.3 per cent.

Voter turnout was 48.98 per cent.

BRACEBRIDGE

When long-time mayor Graydon Smith shifted his focus to Queen's Park, it left the Muskoka town's top job up for grabs.

On Monday, the majority of voters threw their support behind long-time town councillor and deputy mayor Rick Maloney.

Maloney won with 52.8 per cent of the vote, far ahead of Mike Opara's 26.8 per cent and Paul Campbell's 20.4 per cent.

Voter turnout in Bracebridge was 36.4 per cent.

MUSKOKA LAKES

Peter Kelley took the win to become mayor of Muskoka Lakes over incumbent Phil Harding.

Following his defeat, Harding posted to social media, "This election was clearly about the Muskoka Lakes Association and Friends of Muskoka controlling council. Tonight, the MLA has succeeded." He added, "I wish Peter Kelley and the entire "aligned council" all the best for the next term."

Kelley served one term as a town councillor.

The town's website noted there were 17,243 registered voters. Voters cast 6,106 ballots for a voter turnout of 35.4 per cent.

OTHER WINS

Douglas Rawson won in Penetanguishene, with Doug Leroux choosing not to seek another term as mayor.

Jennifer Coughlin took the township's top job in Springwater, Yvonne Hamlin will be the mayor of Collingwood, and Bill Gordon was voted mayor-elect in Midland. All three currently serve on their respective councils.

In Huntsville, Nancy Alcock took the top spot with Karen Terziano stepping down, and in Gravenhurst, Heidi Lorenz will take the mayor's seat left vacant by outgoing Mayor Paul Kelly.

