Here are the most-read stories from across the region at a glance.

1) A Simcoe County couple left a community shaken after being charged in a human trafficking investigation.

Convicted sex offender Lauriston Maloney and his wife Amber, owner of a camp for children with autism, were arrested on July 19 and face a series of offences, including recruiting, exercising control, exploitation, assault, forcible confinement, and financial benefit from committing a crime.

Amber Maloney is also charged with fraud, forging a document, and administering a noxious substance.

Lauriston and Amber Maloney are pictured in this undated photo (Source: Facebook), alongside an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser parked outside their home in Utopia, Ont., on Thurs., July 20, 2023. (CTV News/Ian Duffy)

2) A 19-year-old Georgian College international student was struck and killed by a vehicle travelling in Barrie's south end on July 21.

Police say a 19-year-old driver faces charges, including dangerous operation causing death and failing to stop after an accident causing death.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help bring Varsil Patel's body home to India raised over $42,000 in the first two days. It has since been closed by the family.

A car is significantly damaged following a collision with a pedestrian in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., July 21, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

3) Four teens between the ages of 15 and 18 are accused of setting fire to an abandoned carpet store in Newmarket.

Police say the fire destroyed the Davis Drive building. No injuries were reported.

Police in York Region say the suspects fled the scene.

Smoke surrounds an abandoned carpet store on Davis Drive in Newmarket, Ont., following a destructive fire on Sat., July 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Susana Frazao/Facebook)

4) An out-of-town driver accused of being impaired plunged his vehicle into a construction hole in Barrie.

Police say the driver, from Aurora, was speeding on Duckworth Street when he entered a "well-marked construction zone," hit a mound of dirt, became airborne and crashed into a large excavation hole.

The accused is charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and weapon-related offences. A car crashed into a road construction hole at Duckworth and Grove streets in Barrie, Ont., on Mon. July 24, 2023 (CTV News/Chris Garry)

5) Police charged the parents of two young teens who drifted away from shore when the inflatable they were in got caught in an off-shore wind on Georgian Bay.

Police say the kids, 13 and 15, only had one life jacket onboard.

The parents were charged with permitting a person to operate a vessel with safety equipment not readily accessible and available for immediate use, which carries a $240 fine, and operating a human-powered pleasure craft without personal floatation devices or life jackets for each person on board.

Huronia West OPP says two children floated away on Georgian Bay near Collingwood, Ont., on Sun., July 16, 2023, in an inflatable raft. (Source: OPP)