Teens accused of setting destructive fire to abandoned carpet store

Police in York Region hope to identify four teens accused of setting a fire that destroyed a building in Newmarket.

Investigators say an abandoned carpet store on Davis Drive near Main Street went up in flames on Saturday evening.

No injuries were reported.

Police say four teens between 15 and 18 years old were seen pouring an accelerant onto the building and lighting it on fire.

They say two suspects took off northbound on Main Street and the other two ran east on Davis Drive.

The first suspect is five feet seven inches tall, with long shaggy brown hair. He wore a black sweatband, black pants, a white undershirt with a black shirt tied around his neck, white socks and black running shoes.

The second teen is five feet seven inches to five feet 10 inches tall with short blonde bowl-cut-style hair. He wore black pants, a black long-sleeve shirt with the sleeves rolled up, and black shoes with white soles.

The third suspect is five feet seven inches to five feet 10 inches tall with short brown hair. He was riding a mountain bike and wore a red salmon-coloured short, a white t-shirt, white running shoes, and had a black backpack.

The final suspect is six feet tall, with a thin build, and short brown mushroom-cut hair. He wore black-patterned shorts, a black t-shirt, white socks, a black left shoe and a black and white right shoe.

Police ask anyone with information, including video footage of the area, such as dash cam footage, to contact the authorities immediately.

Alternatively, witnesses or anyone with information on this incident can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.