The David Busby Street Centre and Barrie’s Out of the Cold program have joined forces to help the city of Barrie’s most vulnerable people.

‘Making Room at 88’ is the name of the campaign that is transforming seven-thousand square feet into a better tomorrow for people who are forced to live on the streets.

Organizers are hoping for donations to help with the expense.

“It is approximately $888,000 that we need to raise to make sure we can open for November,” said Busby Centre’s Sara Peddle. “What we’re building here is a social service hub.”

Last year nearly 2,200 people used the services at the David Busby Centre, and the Out of the Cold program helped another 6,700.

Organizers have planned a gala evening at the Barrie Country Club on November 2 to raise funds for the new campaign.

To donate or find out more information click here.