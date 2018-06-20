

CTV Barrie





A major expansion at a Barrie not-for-profit organization will create a new space to help the city’s most vulnerable people.

Barrie’s Out of the Cold program is consolidating its operation with the David Busby Street Centre to provide food and shelter to the homeless through the winter.

The merging of services means Barrie Out of the Cold will dissolve. All assets will be transferred to the David Busby Street Centre.

“A permanent home and integration with the David Busby Street Centre will improve access to supports, particularly as it relates to finding permanent housing solutions and offering more intensive case management for high-needs individuals,” a news release states.

Barrie’s Out of the Cold program has been rotating through churches for 20 years. While Out of the Cold will cease to exist, the program that will take its place will act as a spiritual successor.

Officials are hoping to raise $888,000 for the expansion.

The David Busby Street Centre is hoping to have their new program up and running for the winter.