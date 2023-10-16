Barrie

    • Helicopter crashes into waterfront Collingwood home

    A helicopter is seen crashed onto a waterfront property in Collingwood, Ont., on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro) A helicopter is seen crashed onto a waterfront property in Collingwood, Ont., on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro)

    A helicopter crashed into a house in Collingwood shortly after takeoff Monday morning, officials say.

    According to the fire department, the pilot took off from a private chopper pad at his waterfront home near Mariner's Haven around 10 a.m. when it's believed a gust of wind pushed the aircraft into the house in the town's west end.

    Officials tell CTV News the chopper then dropped onto the ground of the waterfront home in the area of Harbour and Balsam Streets.

    The collision caused significant damage to the helicopter and blew out several windows of the home.

    The pilot was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

    CTV News has confirmed the identity of the helicopter pilot to be Richard Wilson, founder of Agnora, a glass, ceramics and concrete manufacturer in Collingwood.

    In an email to CTV News, the company stated, "We are aware of the recent incident involving Mr. Wilson and are thankful that no one was harmed. We remain in close contact with Mr. Wilson, who reports that he is well."

    Emergency crews secured the electrical to the house as a precaution since there were fumes from jet fuel and a spill. Officials say there are no leaks into the water.

    Provincial police completed their investigation.

    The scene has been released to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada for further investigation.

